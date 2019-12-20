Colombian Fitness Model Nicole Borda Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Post

The fitness model sizzled in her latest selfie.

Colombian fitness model Nicole Borda shared yet another sizzling snap with her 1.9 million Instagram followers today.

The selfie, taken in Miami, Florida, showed the 23-year-old posing in a car. The stunner sat with her back pressed against the leather seat as she snapped the photo from an angle. Nicole tilted her head slightly and gazed into the camera. Her brown eyes shined brightly as she flashed her beautiful, white smile — much to the delight of her audience.

For the post, the Instagram influencer sizzled in a plunging, black top with zipper detailing. The figure-hugging shirt left little to the imagination and put her incredible cleavage on full display. The model did not appear to be wearing a bra underneath the revealing garment. Nicole accessorized the sultry look with a pair of delicate stud earrings.

For the casual photo, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation simply left a single red heart emoji.

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of Nicole’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Wow. You look really smart. Lovely sexy lips. Beautiful pic,” gushed a passionate fan.

“Nothing better than a girl with a gorgeous smile,” said a different devotee, adding a string of smiling face, red heart and rose emoji to the comment.

“Said it before I’ll say it again one of if not the most beautiful woman on IG,” added another follower.

“You are a moon that lights the sky and the earth,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some fans appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo. Instead of words, they expressed their admiration for Nicole with a trail of heart-eye and fire emoji.

The model has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, Nicole is not shy when it comes to showing off her fabulous figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, the beauty drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she opted to go shirtless, wearing only an opened, light-wash denim jacket and layered necklaces. That provocative post has been liked over 72,000 times since it was shared.