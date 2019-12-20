Violet Summers Exposes Underboob By Wearing Her Tiny Top In An Unusual Way

The Instagram model went braless for an outdoor photo shoot.

Instagram model Violet Summers showed off her petite figure by finding a unique way to wear a tiny top.

On Friday, the 20-year-old social media stunner delighted her 2.7 million Instagram followers by flashing a lot of skin in a sizzling snapshot. Violet was pictured rocking a basic white sleeveless top with spaghetti straps. The garment clung to her curves, which helped showcase her voluptuous cleavage and slim hourglass figure. The brunette beauty had pulled the bottom of the shirt up so that the lower hem almost matched up with the neckline. Because the top was so tight, it stayed like this without Violet having to hold it in place.

The model was flashing a generous amount of underboob, which made it obvious that she was not wearing a bra. She was also showing off her slender waist and tan tummy.

Violet’s ensemble also included a pair of distressed jeans with rolled-up legs that hit her midcalf. The denim pants had large holes on the knees, and they featured a high waist that didn’t quite cover up Violet’s bellybutton. She completed her outfit with a braided gray belt and a pair of black Dr. Martens boots.

Violet wore her long, chocolate-colored tresses down with a side part. Most of her hair was pushed back behind her shoulders, save for a few shorter locks that framed her face. Her plump lips were a matte rose pink, and she was posing with them slightly parted. Her complete beauty look was soft and natural, and she appeared to be wearing minimal or no eye makeup.

Violet posed outdoors, where she sat on the edge of a concrete trough in front of an outdoor fireplace. She had her legs slightly spread, and her left foot was crossed in front of her right foot. Her right hand was resting between her legs, and she was reaching up to touch her hair with her left hand.

According to Violet’s geotag, the location of her photo was the STK Steakhouse in Los Angeles. In the caption of her post, she encouraged her followers to check out her Snapchat to watch her partaking in some “holiday festivities.”

Violet’s followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 36,000 times in the span of an hour. They also took to the comments section of her post to express their adoration for the popular model.

“The Best underboobs Ever!!!” wrote one fan.

“Man ur so cute damn,” read another remark.

“Santa asked what gift u want this Christmas…I showed him ur pic,” commented a third admirer.

This isn’t the first time Violet has posed outdoors with her shirt partially lifted up. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she did the same thing earlier this week. However, she rocked a T-shirt that she had to hold up with one hand.