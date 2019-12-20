Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Curves With Corset Crop Top & Golden Sunlight In New Instagram Snap

Former Playboy model Rachel Cook is currently focusing on a new online magazine titled WTVR and she has been sharing a lot of sneak peeks and teases about the project via her Instagram page. Rachel’s new post includes another model who is featured in an upcoming issue of WTVR and people are going wild over this snap.

On Friday morning, Rachel posted the new shot on her Instagram page and noted that it was taken in Lake Tahoe. She is standing with model Alexis Rupp and promises that Alexis’ upcoming appearance in WTVR is absolutely beautiful.

In this case, fans don’t have to wait to appreciate the beauty of these two women though. Rachel and Alexis looked stunning together in the golden sunlight of Tahoe as they posed side-by-side with an outdoorsy backdrop behind them.

Rachel’s blue eyes pop from the shot and her facial features are perfectly highlighted by the shadows and angles of the sunlight. Rachel has been wearing a lot of wigs lately, after the somewhat controversial decision to cut off her long, brunette hair.

However, in this case, she’s kept it simple with her buzzed hairstyle. Rachel is wearing a subtle pink color on her lips and has dainty hoop earrings and a gold necklace added as accessories.

This snap gives Rachel an opportunity to flaunt her insane figure. She is wearing a tight, white, cropped corset top that exposes her midriff along with quite a bit of cleavage. Her chiseled abs are on full display and just a hint of what appears to be a bright pink set of bikini bottoms can be seen along the lower edge of the photograph.

Alexis is wearing a similar outfit with white bikini bottoms and a blue denim corset top. Both ladies have fairly serene facial expressions and this look was an immediate hit with Rachel’s Instagram followers.

During just the first hour after Rachel had shared this stunning snap, nearly 50,000 of her 2.6 million followers had shown their love for it. More than 250 comments flowed in during that first hour as well and people had lots of praise to heap on the former Playboy model.

“Keep killing it ladies,” praised one follower of Rachel’s.

“The short hair is so crazy hot!” read the compliment from someone else.

“Amazin, even with the buzz cut!! Still in my top 10,” admitted a different fan.

Rachel has been working quite hard on her new project and it looks like all of that dedication is paying off. The WTVR and Playboy model has been generating a lot of buzz lately with a steadily climbing Instagram following and her fans cannot wait to see what she tackles next.