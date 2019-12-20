Farrah Abraham Says Goodbye To ‘Skinny Girl Problems’ In Yellow Thong One-Piece

Farrah Abraham said goodbye to “skinny girl problems” in an interesting new video on her Instagram feed on Thursday evening. In the clip, the former Teen Mom star visited a doctor’s office while wearing a yellow thong one-piece. She revealed that she was about to get artificial fat injections in her derriere to add more size to her backside.

The video showed Farrah sitting on an examination bed beside her doctor. She rocked an incredibly tiny, neon yellow lingerie look. The one-piece featured sheer lace on the sides and chest that showed off her curvy figure. The top of the lingerie was incredibly low-cut, which allowed Farrah’s ample cleavage to spill out. Meanwhile, the bottom featured a high-cut V-design that put her long, shapely legs on full display.

The back of the lingerie included a cut-out to show of Farrah’s muscular back. Her firm booty was completely exposed in the tiny thong, much to the delight of her fans.

Farrah accessorized the look with silver stud earrings. She appeared to be makeup-free in the clip, except for her shaped eyebrows and a light pink gloss on her lips. The mother of one’s long, brown hair was styled in a neat braid that fell over her shoulder.

The video opened with Farrah telling the camera that she wouldn’t have “skinny girl problems” anymore thanks to a new injection from her doctor. She sat on her knees as she spoke, leaving her backside exposed. At one point, Farrah excitedly slapped her booty while her doctor explained the purpose of the artificial fat injections.

Later, Farrah turned over onto her stomach and danced a bit as her doctor prepared to do the injections. The rest of the video gave a close-up view of the process, and Farrah said she was feeling “booty-riffic.”

The post garnered more than 280,000 views and just over 1,200 comments. The comments section did include a mix of praise for Farrah’s physique and criticism, which is unfortunately a common occurrence for this star.

“U need to stop doin this your a beautiful woman with a gift but this is not the way,” one user said.

“You came along way with your personality,” another person added with clapping emoji.

“Can’t beat natural and hard work anyone can get it,” a third user said.

A fourth person said Farrah was “losing her marbles.”

Some followers wondered why Farrah went to see her doctor in lingerie, but doing everyday activities in little to know clothing is nothing new for the reality star. Last week, she decorated her Christmas tree in a lacy two-piece set.