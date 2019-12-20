Gabby Epstein Shows Some Skin In Barely-There Sheer Lingerie For Racy New Snap

Gabby Epstein let it all hang out in some sheer lingerie for her latest Instagram photo, which she shared with her fans on Friday.

In the risque picture, Gabby looked like a blond bombshell in a sheer bodysuit, which boasted black spaghetti straps, a matching built-in bra, and sheer, nude sides. The lingerie also included a cut out in the mid-section, and flaunted the model’s flat tummy, tiny waist, cleavage, toned arms, and long, thin legs in the process.

Gabby had her long, golden locks pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head and styled in sleek, straight strands for the shot. She left pieces of her bangs out as she clipped them in place behind her ears.

Gabby stood in a doorway and looked away from the camera in the snap, and rocked a full face of makeup as well. The model’s glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, a shimmering glow on her face, and thick lashes. She added a dark red lip color and some bronzed blush to bring out her cheekbones to finish off the style, which she accessorized with multiple rings on her fingers.

In the caption of the photo, Gabby revealed that the lingerie was made by FashionNova, and that admitted that she had yet to start her Christmas shopping, although the big day is less than a week away.

The post seemed to drop the jaws of the model’s over 2.3 million followers, who made quick work of clicking the like button nearly 14,ooo times and leaving over 140 comments on the photo in less than 30 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“So very beautiful as always. Love the look in your eyes,” one of Gabby’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“She looks like Cameron Diaz,” another adoring fan stated, comparing the model to the Hollywood actress.

“You are unbelievably perfect and gorgeous! Smokin HOTTTT body,” a third social media user gushed over the stunning model.

“You are so sexy and beautiful Gabby!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her lingerie photo, Gabby gave her fans a thrill as she posed in a revealing red bathing suit with wild waves in her hair and a huge smile on her face in front of a gorgeous ocean view.

That upload proved to be a popular one among Gabby Epstein’s followers as well as it has gathered nearly 72,000 likes and over 930 comments to date for the model.