Carnival Cruise Ship Crash In Mexico Caught On Video, 1 Person Injured

Two Carnival cruise ships crashed near a port in Mexico and the jaw-dropping incident was caught on video by quite a few people. The accident happened on Friday morning and reports indicate that one person was injured.

According to The Daily Mail, the incident happened Friday morning in Cozumel, Mexico. The Carnival Glory was about to dock and the Carnival Legend was already there. It seems that as the Glory was maneuvering, it clipped the Legend.

One person from the Glory was reportedly injured in the incident. A number of passengers were apparently evacuated from the dining area after the Carnival cruise ships crashed.

Various video clips capturing the incident spread across social media after the crash in Cozumel. The back of the Glory hit the front of the Legend and people can be heard gasping on videos that caught the crash on tape.

Apparently, damage to the Glory included smashed windows and a bent railing. Initial reports do not detail whether the Legend sustained significant or visible damage as well.

According to a statement from Carnival, they are currently assessing the damage to each of the ships. However, at this point, they do not believe that there has been any damage to either the Glory or the Legend that will impact the seaworthiness of either vessel.

Guests of both cruise ships were encouraged to head off to shore to enjoy the day in Cozumel while the two Carnival vessels were docked and examined.

The cruise line company has indicated that the one injury sustained was minor and occurred when a Glory passenger within a group of guests was being evacuated from Deck 3 and 4 dining areas.

Carnival Glory cruise ship hit Carnival Legend while maneuvering in Cozumel, the cruise line says: "We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship." Photo: Maria Hieb pic.twitter.com/MKgkyLwmQd — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2019

A number of photos and video clips have hit Twitter capturing the stunning moment. Some appear to be from passengers who were on one of the cruise ships who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Most of the other clips were captured by people who were in the area and managed to quickly tape the moment the two ships hit. Some of the clips contain some strong language as shocked bystanders watched the accident play out.

While it is not uncommon for cruise lines to generate headlines for incidents that happen onboard, sometimes quite serious incidents, it is not often that two ships hit one another and it’s all caught on film. Luckily, it doesn’t sound as if this situation will cause any significant delays to passengers on either the Carnival Glory or Carnival Legend.