‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Anne de Paula Sizzles In Steamy Bikini Throwback At The Beach

The Brazilian beauty showed off her incredible bikini body in a ‘SI’ boomerang shared to Instagram for ‘Throwback Thursday.’

Sports Illustrated babe Anne de Paula made a splash on Instagram yesterday with a steamy bikini shoot shared with fans on the magazine’s social media page. The Brazilian bombshell was featured in a sexy boomerang that saw her posing in the sea, and sent pulses racing with her killer figure.

Posted in honor of “Throwback Thursday,” the racy clip immediately caught the eye of Sports Illustrated fans, garnering more than 82,000 likes overnight. The overwhelming show of appreciation was certainly well-deserved, as Anne looked every inch the siren in the seductive video.

The 24-year-old hottie left nothing to the imagination, putting her sensational body on full display in the scorching shoot. The model only wore a teeny string bikini that barely covered her chiseled curves, showing a generous expanse of toned, bronzed skin. The scanty two-piece boasted a faded orange color that beautifully blended in with Anne’s glowing tan, making it seem like she wasn’t wearing anything at all. The tiny bikini top was a minuscule halterneck design and appeared to be virtually nonexistent, giving the impression that Anne was topless. Slightly more fabric had gone into crafting the skimpy bottoms — a barely-there thong that tied on the sides with delicate thin bows, calling attention to her round hips and taut waistline.

Captured from the side, the sizzling brunette struck a sultry pose for the camera, putting one knee forward and slightly bending down to rest the palm of her hand on her sculpted thigh. Her back was arched in a provocative way that highlighted her peachy posterior, while also emphasizing her trim midsection. While her perky chest was not visible due to the angle of the shoot, the alluring pose allowed Anne to flash quite a bit of sideboob — reminding fans that this Sports Illustrated swimsuit model can certainly fill a bikini top.

Her lavish raven tresses fell down her bare back in a cascade of curls, further luring the gaze to her torso. A few rebel tendrils were playfully tousled by the soft sea breeze and left fluttering in the wind. Meanwhile, the incoming tide washed over her ankles, with the frothy waves quickly receding as the cheeky boomerang kept on replaying the same sexy sequence of images. Two members of the filming crew also appeared in the shot, their cameras diligently pointed at the smoldering brunette in the hopes of capturing the perfect frame.

The caption let fans know that the short clip was a throwback, quite possibly from Anne’s photoshoot for this year’s issue of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, which came out in early May. The caption also included an orange heart emoji that appeared to be mirroring the color of Anne’s itty-bitty bikini, and a tag to the model’s personal Instagram page.

Plenty of followers were impressed with the blazing shoot and took to the comments section to offer their thoughts on the saucy boomerang.

“What a fun shoot!! Hot,” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji.

“Super Awesome Work. It look like a one of a kind photo shoot [sic],” read another message, trailed by a fire emoji and a two-hearts emoji.

Among the people who commented on the post was fellow Sports Illustrated model Ashley Alexiss. The curvy beauty left a pair of heart-eyes emoji and was rewarded with five likes by SI fans.

Anne herself chimed in on the shoot, penning a sweet message for the SI team.

“Love you guys,” she wrote, preceded by a couple of two-hearts emoji, with 15 people hitting the “Like” button on her post.