‘Playboy’ Bunny Sarah Harris Showcases Insane Curves In A Tube Top & Barely-There Black Panties

Sarah Harris looked smoking hot on Instagram in a tube top and skimpy panties for one of her most recent posts, which she shared with her fans on Thursday.

In the racy snap, Sarah stands outside of a house as she wears very little, including a black tube top with red, orange, and horizontal stripes around it to flaunt her insane curves. She paired the racy top with some sheer, black panties as she gave the undergarment a tug while posing with a piercing stare into the camera.

Sarah showcased her ample cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, and lean legs in the ensemble as she wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in cascading waves that fell down her shoulders. She also accessorized her look with a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

The Playboy model also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot, sporting defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black mascara and matching eyeliner. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a soft pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the background of the picture, some tress and rocks can be seen, as Sarah revealed in the caption that her crop top has been a favorite among her fans.

The model’s over 2 million followers also showed their love and support for her photo by leaving more than 300 comments on the shot, and clicking the like button over 19,000 times.

“You’re the most beautiful woman,” one of Sarah’s Instagram followers posted in the comments section of the photograph.

“Honestly ridiculous gene pool you have,” another loyal fan stated.

“Looking extremely beautiful pretty lady,” a third comment read.

“Sarah! OMG! You look absolutely stunning in the photo. You are seriously the most perfect woman in the world. Those eyes, that hair, and your amazing curves! Love you!!” a fourth social media user gushed over the New Zealand based model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently shared a video of herself enjoying summer in her home country as she walked the beach on a windy day sporting a white bikini as her long locks got tousled in the breeze. Sarah smiled in the video as she looked happy to be soaking up the sun.

The video promoted Bang Energy drinks, a company that Sarah Harris and many other models are affiliated with, and also became a popular upload, gaining over 59,000 views and more than 110 comments for the model to date.