‘Maxim’ Model Daniela Tamayo Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In New Topless Snap

Colombian model Daniela Tamayo, who rose to fame after being featured in Maxim magazine, recently took to her Instagram account and stopped her fans and followers in their tracks with a topless picture.

In the snap, the 31-year-old model could be seen wearing nothing except for an animal-print thong.

To spice things up, Daniela turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose and, in the process, she put her pert booty on full display. That’s not all — the model also flashed major sideboob to titillate her fans.

Daniela wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. She also let some of her hair to fall onto her face because of which it couldn’t be known if she wore any makeup or not. To keep it simple, the model decided to ditch jewelry and accessories.

The picture was captured at a beach as Daniela posed against the beautiful background of the sea and stood next to a tree.

She neither mentioned the name of the beach in the caption nor used a geotag with her post. Therefore, the location where the snap was captured remained undisclosed.

The hottie wrote a caption in Spanish and, according to a Google translation, she stated that everything that a person does [should be] in the direction of what makes them happy.

Daniela also informed her fans that her thong was from the online beachwear retailer, Coconut Swimsuits.

Within a day of going live, the picture garnered more than 17,000 likes and close to 380 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious, others were quite explicit.

“There are no words to describe your beauty,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You’re so beautiful. I love your pictures. Have a nice day,” another one chimed in.

“Oh my God! What a hot body. You’re completely unreal,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer expressed his admiration for Daniela by calling her a goddess.

“Amazing picture. You’re the hottest woman on Instagram. A true goddess! Love you so much.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “queen,” “mesmerizing,” and “I am speechless” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Elizabeth Junca, Nina Kolar and Erika Hauser.