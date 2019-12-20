Anne Sacoolas To Be Formally Charged In Death Of British Motorcyclist After Claiming Diplomatic Immunity

British authorities have begun the extradition process.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat who allegedly killed a British motorcyclist then fled to the U.S. and claimed diplomatic immunity, will be formally charged with a crime in relation to this incident, BBC News reports. Authorities have already begun the extradition process to bring her from the U.S. to the U.K.

The saga of Anne Sacoolas and her role in the death of Harry Dunn has caused a stain in the relationship between the U.K., two nations that have been steadfast allies for a century.

On August 27, 2019, 19-year-old Harry Dunn was driving his motorcycle near a British Air Force base when he was struck and killed by a car, allegedly driven by Sacoolas on the wrong side of the road.

Sacoolas, the wife of U.S. diplomat Jonathan Sacoolas, passed a sobriety test and was otherwise cooperative with authorities investigating the crash. However, during the investigation, Anne Sacoolas, purportedly with the help of the U.S., claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the U.S.

The question of whether or not Sacoolas can indeed claim diplomatic immunity — a decades-old international legal doctrine intended to protect diplomats from malicious prosecution during the course of their duties — remains a matter of dispute between the respective governments of the U.K. and the U.S.

#Breaking: Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, has been formally charged with causing the death of British teenager Harry Dunn by dangerous driving, British media report. pic.twitter.com/Ljr7T8Bifx — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) December 20, 2019

On Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced that it has begun extradition proceedings against Sacoolas in order to bring her back to the U.K. and charge her with causing Dunn’s death via dangerous driving.

Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said she’s relieved that Sacoolas has been charged.

“We feel that we have made a huge step in the start of achieving the promise to Harry that we made. We made that promise to him the night we lost him to seek justice thinking it was going to be really easy,” she said.

The case is far from over, however. As Sky News reports, Sacoolas’ lawyer has made it clear that she “will not return voluntarily to the United Kingdom to face a potential jail sentence.”

Extradition efforts, however, may be stalled before they can even begin. According to a statement from the United States Department of State, the agency still considers Sacoolas as protected by diplomatic immunity.

“The United States has been clear that, at the time the accident occurred, and for the duration of her stay in the UK, the driver in this case had status that conferred diplomatic immunities… We do not believe that the UK’s charging decision is a helpful development,” the statement said.

Whether or not that means that the State Department will officially try to block Sacoolas’ extradition remains unclear.