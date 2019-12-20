Iggy Azalea Bares Cleavage In Super Sexy Low Cut Snake Skin Top

Superstar musician Iggy Azalea has shared another hot new photo to her Instagram feed. The 29-year-old has been on quite the sexy posting streak after sharing a slew of bikini pics, which she is now following up with a slightly more conservative shot.

In the new post, Iggy is donning a super low cut snake-skin top baring all of her cleavage. The “Black Widow” rapper wore her signature blond locks super straight and had them pushed behind her shoulders. Iggy opted for a more natural look on the makeup front, with a nude lip and neutral eyeshadows.

Iggy posed in front of a window with a sheer curtain, not giving her fans any hints of where she might be — but some think they might know. Some fans are suggesting Iggy is currently on vacation in Bali, as many locals welcomed her to the Indonesian island in the comment section of her most recent posts. Previously, posing in bikinis, Iggy joked how she couldn’t believe it was almost Christmas with such beautiful warm weather.

The new image of Iggy in a snake-skin top was posted this morning. Within an hour, it had already garnered thousands of likes from her over 13 million followers. As per usual with any post from the singer, the comment section was filled with hundreds of emoji, including red hearts and heart-eyed smiley faces.

A group of fans commented how happy they were that their favorite singer posted a new photo so quickly after sharing her super sexy white bikini picture late Thursday night.

“Iggy posting back to back!” one fan wrote excitedly.

“Iggy in animal print is a concept i signed up for,” another added.

Other fans referred to her as a queen and an icon, while adding fire symbol emojis to their comments.

The new cleavage shot from Iggy was to promote clothing company Fashion Nova, for which she is an ambassador. The “Fancy” singer routinely posts outfits from the company and definitely knows how to make their products look good.

For this post, she added a peace-sign emoji in the caption, keeping things very simple.

Just one day ago, Iggy modeled another piece for the famous fashion brand. In that snap, she sported a denim dress which she left unbuttoned to her waist. She paired the dress with an oversized hat and yellow-tinted sunglasses, which she sported while perfectly positioned on a chaise lounge.

“Only u can look hot in a denim dress and a broad brim hat,” one fan wrote.

“I’m in LOOOOVE with this outfit! That’s cute boo!” a second commented.