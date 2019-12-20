Ana Cheri Prepares For The Holidays In Tiny, Low-Cut Dress On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Ana Cheri is getting ready to celebrate the holidays with her fans. On Friday, the model shared a new photo of herself in a stunning holiday dress that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Ana standing in front of a Christmas tree covered in fake, white snow, pine cones, and yellow lights. The Cheri Fit founder looked beautiful in a dark blue, velvet dress with gold studs all over. The top of the dress featured a low-cut, sweetheart neckline that hardly provided coverage for her busty chest, allowing her cleavage to spill out. In addition, cold-shoulder long sleeves hugged her arms closely.

The dress was incredibly tight-fitting, with ruching down the center that emphasized her curvy figure. The look just barely came down to the top of her thighs, putting on quite a leggy display. Ana’s rounded booty was on show as she jutted out her hip.

Ana accessorized the look with a few silver rings on her finger and a silver, square shaped barrette on her head. In addition, a small, plain silver choker was wrapped around her neck. Ana rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eye shadow, darkened eyebrows, and a glossy peach color on her full lips.

Ana’s long, brown hair fell down her back and shoulders in luscious waves.

The model placed one hand on her back and arched her body, further emphasizing her curves. Her other hand gently ran through her hair as she gazed at the camera with a slight smile.

In the caption, Ana sent love to her fans and wished them happy holidays.

The post garnered more than 42,000 likes and 420 comments in just one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Ana’s followers left praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“SUCH a beautiful young woman,” one person said.

“No one will be looking at the tree behind you,” another user joked with a laughing emoji.

“That just made my year!!” a third person added with black hearts.

“Wow you look amazingly gorgeous in that dress,” said a fourth fan.

Many other fans expressed admiration for Ana using various emoji.

Earlier this week, Ana shared another breathtaking holiday look that was even more risque. She rocked an open-front black top, which was held together only by thin, silver crisscross strings tied at her waist. The top put her busty chest on full display. That post garnered more than 139,000 likes.