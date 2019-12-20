Instagram Stunner Alexa Collins Gets Pulses Racing In Orange Bikini & Netted Cover-Up: ‘Praying For Sun’

Alexa Collins wore a bikini in her latest Instagram photo, despite revealing that the weather in Florida was a bit “gloomy.”

On Friday morning, Alexa posted the sexy snapshot to her account, and flaunted her enviable curves in an orange bikini with a netted black cover-up over top, which fell to just above the knee and boasted thin straps, a low cut, and a hip-high slit up the side. The ensemble flaunted the model’s abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, curvy booty, and long, lean legs.

Alexa revealed that she was hoping for some sun as she posted with a sultry look on her face while standing on a patio. In the background of the shot some green foliage and a hint of outdoor furniture can be seen.

The model had her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that skimmed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photograph, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow.

Alexa opted to add to the look with some pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a light-pink gloss on her full lips.

Of course, Alexa’s over 656,000 followers couldn’t help but fall in love with the post, and made short work of clicking the like button nearly 2,000 times while leaving over 50 comments in the span of just 40 minutes after it was shared to the network.

“WOW is gorgeous and you have an impressive beauty. you are so Beautiful and sweet,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the post.

“Seriouslyyyyy girllll!!! Soooo gloomy lol!! I hope it gets sunny asap!!!” another fan wrote.

“It’s minus 20 something degrees Celsius here today. I’ll take a bit gloomy,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“Very awesome and outstanding picture, you are looking very amazing and dashing,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her bikini photo, Alexa wowed her followers in a cupped neon green bodysuit and some skintight jeans as she showed off her figure and the gorgeous city lights behind her while posing on a balcony.

The model looked ready to hit the town in the casual, yet gorgeous ensemble as she wore a full glam makeup look and a voluminous hair style.

That post also proved to be popular among Alexa Collins fans, and has earned nearly 11,000 likes and over 200 comments since it was shared to her account.