Kim Kardashian Reportedly Paying To Increase Social Media Following To Keep Up With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to be the most popular sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and she’s willing to pay to make it happen. As little sister Kylie Jenner’s social media presence keeps climbing, Kim has allegedly been forced to hire a third party to increase her followers, according to a report from Radar Online.

The 39-year-old SKIMS founder has 154 million followers on social media, while Kylie has 153 million. But up to 20 percent of Kim’s Instagram followers could be fake, says Radar Online. On top of that, the younger Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a much higher engagement rate on her social media than Kim does, and it has allegedly made her so concerned that Kim is willing to shell out cash to improve her following.

“Kim is really insecure that Kylie’s follower count is always rising. She always wants to be on top; she’s really competitive,” an insider told Radar Online.

While the two sisters have close to the same number of followers, every time Kylie posts, she gets much more activity from her followers. On average, she gets 30 percent more likes on her selfies than does Kim. Apparently, things are getting to the point where the older Kardashian is trying to push the social media giant to change the way it presents information in order to help herself. Recently, Kim has been calling for Instagram to remove the like button in recent days, though she has stated that her motivation is to help people.

“As far as mental health, I mean it’s something that taking [Instagram] ‘likes’ away and taking that aspect away from it would be really beneficial for people,” she said at a book event in November.

But the insider says that’s not entirely her true motivation. Apparently, she also knows that getting rid of the likes button would help eliminate the advantage that Kylie has cultivated on Instagram.

“[Kylie] gets three-to-four times more likes/comments than Kim,” the insider said. “It’s really killing Kim’s ego. That’s why Kim is going on a media tour right now; she’s trying to encourage Instagram to remove the like count so she doesn’t look less popular than Kylie.”

Kylie has been killing the social media game, even if her followers don’t always love what she’s posting. In 2019, it was revealed that she can charge the most per post compared to any other celebrity — including Kim, who came in at fourth place.