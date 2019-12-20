Anastasiya Kvitko Prances In The Sand, Flaunts Insane Hourglass Figure In Tiny Yellow Bathing Suit

Instagram’s “Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasiya Kvitko just shared a new, sultry video to promote the Bang Energy drink and her fans are already going wild over it. As is often the case with Kvitko’s social media uploads, she is wearing a revealing bit of swimwear that leaves little to the imagination.

The Russian native shared the new video post on Friday morning and it immediately took off. Kvitko noted that she was promoting a brand-new flavor of the popular energy drink, but it wasn’t the can in her hand that was generating a lot of buzz.

Not long ago, Kvitko joined the legion of social media influencers who promote Bang Energy with enticing videos. In this case, the “Russian Kim Kardashian” threw on a gold belly chain and a skintight bright-yellow bit of swimwear to promote the brand’s latest flavor.

This new video shows Kvitko at the beach, the ocean water and plenty of palm trees behind her. Her hair is a bit lighter than fans often see, appearing to have quite a few honey-blonde highlights woven throughout her otherwise dark brunette locks.

As she walks, prances, and turns along the same, Kvitko tousles her long locks as they blow slightly in the breeze. She has her eyes seductively closed frequently throughout the short clip, an enticing smile emerging from time to time.

As for Kvitko’s revealing bathing suit, it is a bright yellow piece with straps crisscrossing her midriff. Some underboob peeks out as she twists and turns, and the low scoop neck allows the Russian bombshell to flaunt a fair amount of cleavage as well.

Loading...

The revealing bottoms of the bathing suit highlight Kvitko’s insane hourglass curves along with her jaw-dropping booty. Not long ago, the “Russian Kim Kardashian” frolicked on the beach in a yellow bathing suit that looked somewhat similar. The hues appear to be slightly different and the angles are such that it’s hard to tell whether this is the same suit or not. Ultimately, it doesn’t look as if fans care as they love each and every varied angle.

In this new video, Kvitko added the detail of the gold hoop belly chain and wore some dainty ankle chains as well. In addition to a fair amount of cleavage and her curvy backside, this new video gave Kvitko the chance to show off her flat tummy too.

Within moments, Kvitko’s fans went wild over this post. The clip had nearly 33,000 views in a mere 30 minutes and several hundred people added comments as well. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” may be a relatively new addition to the Bang Energy promotion team, but it looks as if she quickly got the hang of it and will probably have plenty more to share in the weeks ahead.