‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Is Stuck In An Awkward Situation, Kristen Shocks Gabi

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 20 reveal that many characters will be facing some interesting situations and that Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) involvement with Stefano DiMera could become public knowledge.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Hiccups, Kate will be in bed with Stefano, who has now taken over Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body, when Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) will show up knocking at her door.

Of course, Kate can’t let Roman see her with Stefano, as it would have some major consequences. Roman would first believe that Kate was sleeping with his sister Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) former husband, who hasn’t made contact with her — or anyone else in Salem — for over a year.

In addition, if Roman found out that Steve was really Stefano, things would go from bad to worse. What happened to Steve? Is he still trapped inside his own body somewhere? What evil plan is Stefano carrying out this time around? It seems that Salem would be rocked hard if Kate’s secret got out.

Not to mention the issues that would cause between Kate and Roman. The two have grown close as they’ve been running the Brady Pub together for the past year. If Roman found out that Kate only took the job at the pub to spy for Stefano, Roman would likely be very hurt.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will stun Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) with a phone call. The duo will talk business, but Gabi won’t let her guard down. Gabi believes that Kristen is friends with Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and she doesn’t want to get played by the two. However, Kristen will try to convince Gabi that she and Lani are not friends and that she wants to get back into the DiMera business.

Meanwhile, Gabi’s boyfriend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be thinking about the couple’s relationship and it seems that he may be having some second thoughts about their romance.

When Eli runs into Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi), the pair will talk about Eli and Gabi’s relationship. It seems that Abby isn’t going to buy that the couple have an epic love story.

It’s only a matter of time before Eli finds out that Gabi blackmailed Lani and forced her to leave him at the alter in front of all of their friends and family. When the news is made public, Eli will want to crush Gabi. Days of Our Lives fans will likely see that her status in Salem will plummet yet again.