Colombian Fitness Model Nicole Borda Goes Braless Under Open Denim Jacket

Fitness model Nicole Borda’s latest Instagram post showcased a slightly different vibe than her usual style, but her fans still loved it and shared plenty of praise for the look. The Colombian native took a denim jacket with a bit of bling and cranked things up a notch by wearing it open with no bra or shirt underneath.

This new Instagram upload came on Thursday and Nicole kept the caption simple. She posted simply three lightning emoji, and her fans would agree that this look was lightning-hot on her fabulous figure.

The photo shows Nicole standing against a plain beige wall, her eyes partially closed and cast downward. She is tousling her long, dark hair with one hand, the messy side part and casual waves gently framing her face beautifully. Nicole’s other hand was out of the frame, her arm angled down below her waist.

It looks as if Nicole was wearing dark-colored jeans, perhaps, and the waistband sat just below her navel. Her glossy lip color and gold chokers added a bit of extra sparkle to the shot, as did the gems affixed to some of the seams of her denim jacket.

Of course, what really had Nicole’s followers transfixed was what she was not wearing. She had the cropped denim jacket unbuttoned and open, exposing her taut tummy and busty assets. Naturally, the edges of the jacket were carefully placed to reveal plenty of cleavage without exposing so much that it crossed Instagram’s modesty boundaries.

Plenty of Nicole’s 1.9 million followers felt compelled to praise this look. In less than 24 hours, the snap had pulled in more than 70,000 likes and almost 1,200 comments.

“Babygirl, you so d*mn fine, I’d drink your bath water!” teased one fan in a slightly naughty tone.

“You look so good in denim,” praised another follower.

“That’s my girl she looking beautiful as ever,” detailed someone else.

“Simply Spectacular barbie. Beautiful flower” exclaimed another fan.

Quite a few of Nicole’s recent posts have focused either on a sexy holiday vibe or on giving the gorgeous Colombian fitness model a chance to flaunt her curvy derriere. This latest social media post is a departure from both of those trends, but that didn’t hold her followers back from embracing the look and showing it a lot of love.

What will Nicole choose to tease her nearly 2 million followers with next? Everybody will be waiting anxiously to see what sort of seductive snap she uploads in the hours or days to come, and luckily, she posts quite frequently so fans never have to wait for too long to see something new.