Tamron Hall Shares Sweet Christmas Pic Photobomb To Instagram

Tamron Hall shared a sweet Christmas pic to Instagram of herself and infant son Moses, where they twosome was photobombed by a special member of their family.

In the image, Tamron and Moses, her son with film producer husband Steven Greener, are seen seated on the stairs in their family home.

Moses looks absolutely adorable in a red sweater and pants. On his feet, slippers that have the words “baby bear” written on them, one word for each foot. He is seen laughing and playing with the bottom of his mother’s dress as she held him for the sweet pic.

The host of The Tamron Hall Show looks absolutely radiant as she cradles Moses in her arms. Tamron is wearing an off-the-shoulder red satin dress and slippers that match those donned by her only son, except hers, have “mama bear” written on them.

Tamron’s makeup is on point for the holiday outfit. Muted colors that match her skin tone were blended into her skin seamlessly. The only standout part of the palette is her crimson-colored lips, done in a high gloss. Tamron wore matching oversized hoop earrings to finish her look.

Looking at the photo, it appears to be a joyful moment shared between mother and son, until an Instagram user drifts their eyes to the upper right-hand corner of the image, where the family dog Mayluv is adorably photobombing the Christmas pic as seen in the image below.

Mayluv is just a couple of stairs above some stunning holiday poinsettia plants that were placed on the landing of the steps where mother and son are seated as a stunning focal point.

Tamron joked in the photo’s caption “we have a problem” and that May Luv was “not feeling” the presence of eight-month-old Moses.

Tamron’s famous friends chimed in with their own sentiments regarding the image, such as news reporter Ronan Farrow, race car driver Kelly Sutton, singer Stephanie Mills and newswoman Rolanda Watts.

Fans of the talk show host and veteran newswoman were hysterical at the image and shared their joy at seeing the photo of Tamron’s family on the social media sharing site.

“She’s not having it,” joked one social media user of May Luv, followed by a laughing and crying emoji.

“Mayluv totally photobombed you and Moses. Too cute!” said another fan of the talk show host.

“I’m on Mayluv’s side. She was first!” said a third fan of Tamron’s.

Tamron also shared a second photo of her sweet son, where she jokingly shared her frustration and applauded parents who were able to get their children to sit still for extended periods of time so they could be photographed.