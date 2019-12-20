Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Video Highlighting Skimpy Clubbing Outfits

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her Instagram followers with an IGTV video and post. In the video, she showcased her toned physique in a variety of her favorite clubbing outfits.

Tarsha kept the background of the video simple, filming in front of a plain white wall and white piece of furniture so that the focus was on her ensembles. She kicked off the video in a daring black mini dress that clung to every inch of her curves. The dress dipped low in the front, revealing some major cleavage. Her brunette locks tumbled down her shoulders in curls, and she posed with a small bag to complete the look. She twist back and forth in the video, flaunting the way the dress highlighted her curves and smiling at the camera. She even got a little goofy and swung the clutch bag around her head.

The next look Tarsha rocked was a little white dress. The dress likewise had a short hemline, form-fitting silhouette and neckline that revealed her ample assets. She followed up that look with a nude dress that had seaming which showcased her hourglass physique. Though the nude dress had a slightly longer hemline, coming to just above her knees rather than mid-thigh, the form-fitting silhouette and revealing neckline meant the look was still smoking hot.

The fourth outfit the babe from Australia donned in the video was a true stunner, crafted from a glittering material that caught the light at every angle. The dress featured a scandalously short hemline and plunging neckline that revealed a ton of skin. Then, Tarsha turned around to showcase the back, which dipped low and featured two delicate straps crossing her back.

She finished the video with a black romper that had an insanely plunging neckline and looked moments away from a wardrobe malfunction, as well as a long-sleeved white dress with a lacing detail up the front and a corset vibe in the bodice. All the looks were from the brand Oh Polly, which Tarsha clarified in the caption of the post.

Throughout the video, Tarsha smiled and flirted with the camera, and her fans absolutely loved the sizzling video. The post received over 64,500 views within just one day, and many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the outfits and on Tarsha in general.

“Too cute for words,” one fan commented.

Loading...

Another follower couldn’t quite get over her curves, and said “how are you real.”

“Absolutely perfect,” one fan said.

“Wow where have you been,” another follower added.

Whether she’s hitting the clubs or just hanging out at home, Tarsha isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves with pieces that reveal a ton of skin. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha rocked a sexy pink playsuit with a plunging neckline that showcased her ample assets.