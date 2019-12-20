Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Sexy Cutout Bodysuit & Miniskirt

Model Katelyn Runck isn’t letting chilly weather stop her from wearing skimpy outfits. Her latest Instagram update showed her looking smoking hot in a cutout bodysuit with a miniskirt.

The beauty’s update showed her inside standing next to a glass wall that was covered with raindrops. A brick building could be seen on the other side of the glass.

Katelyn’s white bodysuit was unique in that it featured a large cutout section on the side that left a good deal of her abdomen and back exposed. The number also had one long sleeve, giving the suit a sexy vibe. She paired the revealing number with a beige leather miniskirt.

Katelyn’s update consisted of three photos and a video of her striking several poses in the outfit. Two snaps showed the stunner from the knees up, giving her fans a good look at her chiseled abs and voluptuous chest. One of the pictures showed Katelyn from the front as she smiled for the camera. The second close-up shot showed the beauty looking out a window.

The remaining picture captured Katelyn’s entire body, showing off her long, toned legs. She held her hands in her hair and posed with one hip out, accentuating her hourglass shape. She wore a sexy pair of strappy heels to complete her look.

The video showed the brunette bombshell striking several poses as she modeled the outfit. The video began showing all of Katelyn’s body and slowly moving toward her before panning around and showing off her backside in the ensemble.

The stunner wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup included dark brows, light eyeshadow and thick lashes. She wore a nude color on her lips and donned a white color on her nails.

In the caption, she said the outfit was from Fashion Nova. She also asked her fans about their best pickup line.

Some of her fans took a moment to answer her question.

“I must be in a museum, because you truly are a work of art,” quipped one follower.

Other fans couldn’t help but comment on how good she looked.

“What an elegant goddess. So beautiful,” a second admirer wrote.

“So many beautiful girls in the world but you’re one of a kind,” a third fan said.

“As usual always sooo gorgeous and sooo beautiful,” commented a fourth follower.

Katelyn recently gave her fans something to drool over when she flaunted her curves in an unbuttoned romper.