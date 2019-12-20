Nienna Jade Is Feeling ‘Merry & Bright’ In Fishnet Stockings, A Revealing Red Crop Top, & A Stocking Cap

Fitness model Nienna Jade embraced the holiday spirit for her latest Instagram upload. The 24-year-old California native paired a festive stocking hat with a sexy ensemble to show her followers just how merry and bright she is feeling this week. It seems that her followers are going wild over this new set of photos.

Nienna has been sharing quite a few sexy holiday-inspired looks in recent days, but this set of snaps incorporated an especially sultry vibe. The basic holiday hat and red-and-white striped over-the-knee stockings were relatively typical Christmas accessories. However, it was the other components of her outfit that really caused a sizzling-hot feel.

The fitness model wore a bright-red halter crop top that exposed plenty of deep cleavage. It had a big, gold hoop between her breasts and long straps that tied behind her back.

Nienna also wore relatively basic black panties that revealed quite a bit of skin in the back. Black fishnet stockings covered the model’s pert derrière and the waistband of the stockings rested just above her navel.

The new Instagram post was comprised of five separate photos, all featuring the same sexy holiday ensemble and setting. Most of the photos were taken from an angle that prominently featured Nienna’s curvy backside, but fans didn’t miss out on any of her luscious angles since she was standing in front of a mirror for each photo.

Throughout the series of sexy photos, Nienna held and sometimes sipped from a glass of white wine. She flaunted her insane abs and showcased her long, lean legs. In some of the snaps, the model was smiling, while at other times she looked a bit more serious and sultry.

Nienna posted the series of photos on Thursday evening and her fans quickly took notice. Overnight, more than 22,000 of her 2.5 million followers liked the snaps and almost 300 comments have been posted as well.

“Nothing like a sexy holiday,” wrote one follower who added a handful of emoji to drive home his point.

“Such a beautiful look & love your sexy body,” praised another fan.

“Very HOT! You look very very Nice with a hint of Naughty!” a third social media user teased.

“Omg love it so adorable and sexy,” noted a fourth appreciative follower.

In the caption, Nienna hinted that everything was merry and bright this season and suggested that she has plenty more sexy holiday-inspired content already created for her most dedicated fans. This may not have been the most revealing ensemble she has worn in recent posts, but it certainly was successful in capturing a truly naughty holiday vibe that her fans clearly loved.