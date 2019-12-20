Kelly Clarkson Busts An Iconic ’80s Move With Sterling K. Brown & Karen Gillan On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson busted an iconic ’80s move and relived some of the most iconic dances of that era alongside This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and actress Karen Gillan on The Kelly Clarkson Show, much to the delight of her audience.

Kelly and Sterling, joined by Jumanji: The Next Level actress Karen, performed two of the most recognizable dance moves of the era on an episode that will air today: the Running Man and the Cabbage Patch.

In a clip from the daytime talk series, Sterling attempts to show the women some of the more famous dances of that time period.

Both women appeared to be on track with the Cabbage Patch, where a dancer is stationary except for the movement of the arms and hips, swaying seductively in a circle. However, the This Is Us actor cautioned the women about attempting the Running Man, as they were both wearing heels.

He then demonstrated the difficult move perfectly, to the delight of the audience.

Sterling looked happy and relaxed in the clip, wearing a tan, fitted sweater and pants, perfect attire to break down on the set of the fun talk series.

Karen, standing next to Sterling, wore a long yellow, accordion-pleated skirt paired with a light blue dress shirt for her sit down with Kelly. The actress kept it casual with her long brunette hair left cascading naturally down her back as seen in the video below.

Kelly kept her look holiday casual, wearing a long black dress decorated with a multitude of white stars as its main design. The pattern continued throughout the garment, highlighting the sleeves of the dress with a smaller version of the main design.

Kelly’s blond tresses were worn casually, and her look was accented with silver earrings. She paired the dress with sparkling silver, high-heeled ankle boots to finish off her ensemble.

The threesome sat down to chat with one another on the cheery Christmas-themed set of the talk series. A Christmas tree can be seen in the background. The white sofa, where guests sit down to speak with the first American Idol winner, is accented with red holiday pillows.

Fans thought the whole bit was memorable and fun and shared their observations of the threesome’s dance moves in the comments section of the post.

“Kelly can dance y’all! Hope she did the Lawnmower dance, her favorite,” followed by a heart and a laughing emoji.

“I just love him,” said a fan of Sterling, who plays Randall Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us.

“You got it Kelly!” said another encouraging fan of the talk show host.

The fun dance shared between Sterling, Karen, and Kelly will air today on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Check your local listings as to when the syndicated show airs in your area.