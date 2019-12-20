NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Sacrifice Jarrett Culver Or Josh Okogie To Acquire Jrue Holiday From Pelicans

Since the departure of Anthony Davis last summer, nothing seemed to go well for the New Orleans Pelicans. As they continue to struggle in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors are circulating that the Pelicans have started to listen to trade offers for another key contributor on their team – veteran point guard Jrue Holiday. Several NBA teams are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Holiday before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, including the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Though Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are establishing an impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Timberwolves still obviously need to make major upgrades on their roster to become a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference. As of now, one of the areas that the Timberwolves need to improve is their backcourt. With their No. 1 trade target, Golden State Warriors point guard D’Angelo Russell, unlikely to be available on the trade market anytime soon, Frank Urbina of HoopsHype suggested that the Timberwolves should go after Holiday.

“A lot of the rumors surrounding the Timberwolves over the past six months have connected them to Golden State Warriors point guard D’Angelo Russell, but Minnesota would be wise to look at Holiday as a potential target as well. Holiday doesn’t need the ball in his hands a ton to excel, meaning he wouldn’t take too many possessions away from Towns and Wiggins, and his defense on the outside is exactly what the Timberwolves could use to turn things around and make a push for the playoffs.”

Trading for Holiday won’t immediately turn the Timberwolves into an instant title contender, but pairing him with Towns and Wiggins would undeniably strengthen Minnesota’s chance of returning to the Western Conference Playoffs in the 2019-20 NBA season. Aside from being a great defender in the perimeter, Holiday would also give the Timberwolves a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 29-year-old point guard is averaging 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.

What makes Holiday a more intriguing fit with the Timberwolves is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity. With the years he spent playing with Davis in New Orleans, Holiday won’t definitely have a hard time building chemistry with Towns and Wiggins in Minnesota.

To acquire Holiday, Urbina suggested that the Timberwolves should be willing to sacrifice at least one of Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie. To make their offer more appealing to the Pelicans, the Timberwolves may also need to add future draft picks in the trade package, as well as Jeff Teague’s expiring contract for salary matching purposes.

Holiday may haven’t shown any strong indication that he’s no longer happy with the Pelicans but at this point in his NBA career, most people believe that he would be better off playing for a legitimate playoff contender than wasting his prime on a rebuilding team like the Pelicans. Aside from the Timberwolves, other NBA teams who are included on Urbina’s list of potential trade destinations for Holiday are the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Dallas Mavericks.