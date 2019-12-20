Hilde Osland Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Backless Dress With Plunging Neckline

Model Hilde Osland appears to be getting into the holiday spirit. Her latest social media share showed her looking gorgeous in a red dress that highlighted her fabulous figure.

On Friday, the beauty shared two snaps in which she wore a stunning red dress. The sexy number had thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that accentuated her cleavage. A ruched seam down the front center of the bodice also helped draw the eye to Hilde’s ample chest.

The dress was backless, which gave the stunner an opportunity to show off her shapely back and shoulders. Ruched seams on the bottom half of the dress caused the fabric the cling to her hips. The fabric on the bottom of the dress was also sheer and gave her followers a peek at a matching pair of cheeky panties underneath.

Hilde’s post consisted of two snaps that showed her from behind as she looked at herself in a large mirror. One photo showed her from a distance and captured her backside as well her front side in the mirror. The snap showed thin straps that crossed over her bare back. Hilde had her hands in her hair — a pose that gave her fans a nice shot of her hourglass shape and her booty.

The second shot showed Hilde from a closer angle looking at herself in the mirror as she played with her hair. It gave her followers a better look at her pretty face and the details of the dress.

Hilde wore her hair up in a messy bun with a few tendrils framing her face. Her makeup looked flawless and included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes. She wore blush on her cheeks and a matte color on her lips. Her accessories included small hoop earrings and a bracelet.

Her followers raved over how hot she looked in the dress.

“I cannot say this enough you are a GODDESS, you are definitely the most amazingly beautiful woman I have seen on Instagram hands down. You are # 1,” gushed one fan.

“So beautiful you are amazing,” a second follower wrote.

“Must you take my breath away EVERY day,” joked a third admirer.

Hilde has a way of leaving many of her fans breathless with her sultry photos. She has a keen sense of style and knows how to work the camera. She recently gave her followers something to get excited about when she showed off her curves in a skimpy lingerie set.