Model Mikayla Saravia Sticks Out Extremely Long Tongue & Twerks To ‘Rick And Morty’ Song

Mikayla revealed which 'Rick and Morty' song is her favorite.

Mikayla Saravia, an Instagram influencer who is known for her exceptionally long tongue, proved that she’s a Rick and Morty superfan by dancing to one of the Adult Swim show’s silliest songs.

As reported by the Daily Star, Mikayla boasts that her tongue is over six inches long. Her supersized appendage has helped her become a social media sensation. However, she does more than simply stick out her tongue and snap photos to keep her 2.2 million Instagram followers entertained. The 21-year-old Florida native’s posts often include humor, dancing, revealing clothing, and pop culture references. On Wednesday, Mikayla uploaded a video that combined all four of these elements.

In the video, Mikayla was shown sporting a black Rick and Morty tank top with thin spaghetti straps. The shirt was emblazoned with the popular animated series’ logo and an image of super genius Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith traveling the galaxy in Rick’s space cruiser. Mikayla also rocked a pair of tiny matching sleep shorts decorated with planets and stars. The drawstring bottoms showed off the massive, colorful tattoo on the left side of her voluptuous backside.

Mikayla stuck out her famous tongue at the beginning of the video, which was filmed in her bedroom. She then turned around, put her hands on the bed, and twerked to the song “Get Schwifty.” In its eponymous season 2 episode of Rick and Morty, the wacky tune played an integral role in saving Earth from aliens obsessed with having intergalactic singing competitions.

In the caption of her post, Mikayla asked her followers to share their favorite songs from Rick and Morty. However, many of her fans responded to her video with compliments instead.

“Two of my favorite things you and Rick and Morty,” wrote one of Mikayla’s followers.

“Rick and Morty music omg best video Twerk content ever yeah baby!!! (Rick Burp Moment) lol shout to you @kkvsh,” another admirer remarked.

“They should roll credits of next rick and morty episode with this video in the background,” a third fan commented.

“Favorite Instagramer fr hope u make millions one day,” read a fourth response to Mikayla’s video.

Mikayla’s 6 1/2 inch-long tongue reportedly helps her earn six figures a year. According to the New York Post, she raked in over $100,000 in 2019 by doing paid promotions, monetizing her YouTube page, and selling merchandise. Each Instagram post she makes is worth between $900 and $3,000.

Mikayla isn’t the only Rick and Morty fan whose love of the show was rewarded with lots of love on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Riverdale star Camila Mendes dressed up like a sexy version of Rick for Halloween this year. Her Instagram followers had overwhelmingly enthusiastic responses to a photo of her creative costume.