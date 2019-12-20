Hoda Kotb Shares Beautiful Christmas Card & Fans Are Loving The Sweet Snap

Jenna Bush Hager also revealed her own card, and little Hal stole the show.

Today co-host Hoda Kotb just revealed her Christmas card, and fans are going wild over the sweet snap. Colleague Jenna Bush Hager also revealed her own on the segment, giving viewers a double dose of the sweet holiday cheer.

Ironically, Hoda’s card was a picture from a different holiday — Halloween.

“Ours is… well, we’re dressed up in our Halloween finery,” she said, via The Daily Mail. The photo shows Hoda with her fiancé Joel Schiffman dressed up in Sesame Street attire. Hoda sported a red Elmo T-shirt with a feathered Elmo headband. Meanwhile, Joel went for beloved character Big Bird, wearing a yellow T-shirt with the character’s face on it and a matching baseball cap.

The two were holding Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 8 months. Haley was decked out in an Abby Cadabby outfit, complete with a pink tulle skirt and fairy wings. Hope adorably dressed as Cookie Monster, with cookie printed leggings and blue Cookie Monster slippers.

At the bottom of the card reads “Celebrate 2020,” which Hoda explained was a deliberate decision.

“We didn’t make it on time for our Christmas card, so I just thought, ‘Let’s just combine all holidays,'” Hoda confessed.

In addition, Hoda previously posted other pictures of her Halloween ensemble onto her social media.

Since Hoda shared the image in the “Hoda and Jenna” segment on The Today Show, Jenna also volunteered an image of her own. The front of her holiday card was an image of her three children: Mila, Poppy, and newest addition Hal lying down.

Mila and Poppy each looked at Hal, who was grinning at the camera while decked out in festive blackwatch pants. “Happy Hal-idays” read the card on top.

Meanwhile, the back of the card featured the entire family — including Jenna’s husband, Henry — on a bridge in Central Park. Henry held Hal, while the two sisters appeared to be laughing with one another.

“Our kids were flashing each other at that moment, punching each other,” Jenna confessed. “Poor ‘Photo Nate’ was there for it all,” the former first daughter added, referencing the fact that she enlisted Today photographer Nathan Congleton to take the snaps.

Fans loved the sweet shares.

“Darlin cards!” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“They are adorable cards!” seconded another.

The festive card is just one of the ways in which Hoda has gotten into the holiday season. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she also shared to Instagram an adorable video featuring a special little tree-lighting ceremony.