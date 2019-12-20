Debra Messing Posts Epic ‘Will & Grace’ Throwback Photo To Instagram

Debra Messing posted an epic throwback photo and a current snap to Instagram where she honored her Will & Grace castmates and producers, showing what a difference 21 years can make in the lifetime of a network show.

Debra shared the twin images, one atop the other, which showed the differences in the cast members, who include the actress, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes, as well as series producers Max Mutchnick, James Burrows and David Kohan. The top photo was taken on the last day of filming, the bottom in 1998, both in the shared apartment set of the characters of Will and Grace.

Messing said goodbye to both the show and the character of Grace Adler in the caption using the #farewell and noting that she “will be forever grateful.”

Seated on the sofa, a central part of the action on the set of Will & Grace were Mullally, wearing a black dress with white polka-dot accents on the sleeves, McCormack who sported a dark t-shirt and leather jacket, Burrows in a suit with a red tie, Messing in a black and white geometric print blouse, and Hayes wearing a grey and white dress shirt with a grey sweater over it.

Behind the group stood Mutchnick and Kohan dressed almost identically in dark suits, blue dress shirts, and champagne-colored ties as seen in the photo below.

Fans added their sentiments to the touching photo, telling the actress how much joy the show has collectively brought to viewers’ lives.

“Must have been so emotional. Will & Grace will always remain a classic for me. Thank you for all the laughs,” said one fan, followed by red, blue and purple heart emojis concluding their post.

“I love this!!! In my head, I changed the last sentence to “I WILL forever be GRACEful!!!! Excuse the dork in me lol,” quipped another fan of the series.

“Thank you for forever changing my life & bringing joy when I’ve needed it most,” send a sentimental fan looking back on how much happiness watching the show has given them.

Messing has regularly posted final photos of the last weeks of production of Will & Grace as the show winds down to its final farewell. On December 17, Messing posted a photo of herself and McCormack seated on the same sofa pictured above as the set was cleared out for the final time after 11 seasons of the show’s home on the peacock network.

She also shared the image below, where she expressed her gratitude for her working relationship with McCormack, stating that after their 20-year friendship, he will always have a piece of her heart.

New episodes of the final season of Will & Grace will begin in February on NBC. The finale air date has yet to be announced.