Pink Shares Throwback Photo Of Herself In Skintight Sequined Suspenders & Fishnet Tights From 2012 MTV VMAs

Pink decided to treat her 7.3 million Instagram followers with a Throwback Thursday post yesterday.

The “Don’t Let Me Get Me” hitmaker shared a shot of herself in action on stage. The photo was taken during her The Truth About Love era, which began in 2012. The blond beauty stunned with the majority her hair shaved short, while the top was a little longer in a quiff style. She applied black eye makeup and opted for a bold red lip. Pink wore a sleeveless white T-shirt and paired the ensemble with skintight sequined suspenders. Underneath, she rocked black fishnet tights. The vocalist’s shoes aren’t on display, but she wore black heels.

In the photo uploaded, Pink is playing the keyboard and looks like she’s concentrating hard. The snap was taken during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards where she performed “Get The Party Started” and her latest single at the time, “Blow Me (One Last Kiss).”

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 171,000 likes and over 920 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. She kept her caption short but sweet with a simple “TBT.”

“Love this throwback!!” one user wrote.

“Such a bada** performance!! You are unlike anyone else in this industry,” another shared.

“One of my fav performances of yours,” a third follower remarked, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Your hair! Your arms! Your suspenders!!” a fourth fan commented.

The energetic performance was uploaded in 2017 to MTV’s official YouTube channel for fans to enjoy. So far, it has been watched an impressive 773,500 times.

The “Just Like a Pill” chart-topper kicked off her set by playing the keyboard like shown in her Instagram pic. She performed a fairly different rendition of her hit “Get The Party Started” on a small stage before getting lifted onto a harness that flew her to the main stage. She jumped straight into “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” while the audience held red lights in the shape of lips.

Pink was joined on stage by female dancers who were dressed in black underwear with stockings. Their heads were covered with huge red lips, which went with the theme of the performance. The “Walk Me Home” songstress interacted with the fans in the crowd by walking down to them and hugging them while singing.

At the end, lots of pink confetti was blowing in the air, and the singer was lifted up by a giant red lip that she was sitting on.