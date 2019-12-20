Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Goes Braless In Tight White Bodysuit And Ripped Jeans

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap of herself in a scandalously revealing outfit. The stunner from Australia rocked a pair of ripped jeans and a tight white bodysuit that made it evident she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath the look.

In the snap, Abby stood outside of a luxurious looking space with large columns and greenery visible behind her. The blond beauty rocked a tight white bodysuit from the brand Missy Empire that hugged all her curves and left little to the imagination. The bodysuit offered a lot of coverage for her upper body, as the high neckline hid her cleavage and the shirt had short-sleeves that covered up her shoulders. However, Abby didn’t appear to be wearing a bra underneath the bodysuit and certain elements gave the look a NSFW vibe. The bodysuit had the word “feelings” emblazoned across the chest as the only embellishment on the otherwise all-white look.

The bodysuit stretched high over Abby’s hips, elongating her toned legs. The form-fitting silhouette emphasized Abby’s hourglass physique. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of heavily distressed jeans that she unbuttoned and pushed down on her hips. The jeans had rips all down the front, exposing some of her thighs, and the way she tugged them down gave the shot a majorly seductive vibe.

Abby kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of statement earrings and some delicate bracelets. Her long blond locks blew in the wind as she looked down in the serene shot. Her makeup was minimal, and in the caption of the post Abby wished her followers a “Happy Weekend.”

Abby’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 25,200 likes within just five hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the scandalous shot.

“Always so gorgeous will never get used to it. Have a great weekend babe,” one fan commented.

Another follower questioned who the photographer of the stunning snap was, and asked “Did you get Mummy Dowse to take this? Because photography skills are on point with your hair blowing in the wind looking phenomenal.”

“OMG incredible beauty wow,” another fan added.

“Stunning as always!” one commented.

Abby isn’t afraid to flaunt her curvaceous physique for the camera, and frequently tempts her Instagram followers with sizzling snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared an Instagram update in which she rocked a sexy fishnet bodysuit with plunging neckline. In the short and seductive video, she tugged at the strings of the bodysuit and showcased her beauty.