Joe Alwyn Shares Details On Taylor Swift Relationship In Rare Interview

In an interview with The Sunday Times, British actor Joe Alwyn revealed some new details about his relationship with girlfriend singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

The 28-year-old actor opened up about how he felt having Taylor make songs about him and their relationship. When Joe was asked if it bothered him, the actor answered, “No, not at all. No. It’s flattering.”

The Favourite star went on to say that what the media writes about them is oftentimes wrong. As an example, he mentioned that it’s not true that his 30-year-old girlfriend uses a private jet to see him whenever she wants.

Joe also dished on how he avoids negativity, especially on whether he’s bothered that people are often more interested in his relationship with Taylor than in him as an actor. “I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to.”

He continued by saying he turns off anything that can affect him or their relationship, and has no interest in tabloids. Joe said that he knows what he wants to do, which is turning away from anything negative and just focusing on his work and career.

As was reported by Elle, Taylor will be spending time with Joe in London just days before Christmas. The singer will be joining her boyfriend and his family in watching the new mini-series A Christmas Carol, where Joe plays Bob Cratchit.

The Harriet actor and the “Lover” singer have maintained a relatively private relationship since they began dating in 2016. The two don’t share photos of each other in their social media accounts and are rarely sighted by the paparazzi.

On December 13, Taylor and Joe celebrated the singer’s birthday party at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City, together with a couple of famous friends including Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Halsey, Martha Hunt, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Kevin Harrington and Jack Antonoff. The celebration happened after Taylor’s performance at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.

The couple was also seen together at the Cats premiere on December 17. Considering that Taylor and Joe have never walked a red carpet event together, the spotting was a surprise. Although the actor only accompanied the star after the premiere, it still mattered to their fans. The lovers were seen holding hands while talking under a big umbrella that was held by a bodyguard while walking out of Lincoln Center in NYC.