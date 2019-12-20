Ashanti Poses In The Studio In Crop Top, Skintight Pants, & Fur Louis Vuitton Hat

Ashanti has taken to Instagram to share that she is in the studio cooking up something new.

The “Rain on Me” hitmaker made sure her fashion game was on point by stunning her followers in an eye-catching outfit. Ashanti paired a long-sleeved crop top with skintight sweatpants and applied a bold red lip. She displayed her toned stomach and accessorized herself with a couple of gold chains and aviator sunglasses. The R&B singer paired a fur Louis Vuitton hat with two different black shoes. Only one of Ashanti’s shoes had the same fur Louis Vuitton design on it as the other foot recently had surgery. The “Only You” songstress hid the other shoe, but it appeared to be black too. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she had the operation done in early November. The brunette beauty wore her long wavy locks down and owned a set of pointy acrylic nails.

In her latest upload, she looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and placed both her hands on the surface behind her. She stood in front of the studio equipment which gave her fans the impression that she has been busy making new music. Ashanti crossed one leg over the other, covering the foot she had surgery on.

She geo-tagged the post as her home city, New York.

For her caption, Ashanti put the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing’s username. She also tagged them in the post.

It is unclear whether her attire in the photo is from a new collection she has collaborated with them on. The “Happy” chart-topper currently has her own summer line with the company.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” the website states.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 112,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be a hit with her 5.2 million followers.

“Always serving looks,” one user wrote.

“Yup. This the body I’m showing my surgeon in March,” another shared.

“Body goals,” a third fan remarked.

“Still the princess of R&B,” a fourth follower commented, adding multiple flame emoji.

Earlier this month, Ashanti appeared on the talk show, The Real. In her interview, she revealed that fans can expect new music from her soon and that she would love to release new material before the end of the year.