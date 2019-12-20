‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Begs Brooke For A Final Chance

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 23 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) may soon get her husband back. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) may be willing to give their marriage another chance if she will only accept his conditions, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke was devastated when Ridge presented her with the divorce papers. Although she pleaded with him not to give up on their marriage, Ridge didn’t see a way out. The soap opera spoilers tease that Ridge has changed his mind. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will give Brooke a final chance to get back together.

Ridge gave Brooke an ultimatum before. He asked her to forgive his son or their marriage would be over. Brooke refused and called his bluff. But Ridge was serious and signed the divorce documents. He could not be married to a woman that he despised his son so much.

Even though Brooke was willing to sacrifice her marriage for her principles, Ridge has still not given up. He will approach his wife and ask her for one last shot. But is Brooke willing to do what it takes to be with her husband forever? Or will she turn Ridge down once again?

Ridge will plead his case, but he may have doubts about Brooke’s commitment to their marriage. Time and again, Brooke proved that her first loyalty is to always to her own children. This was a constant source of friction between her and Ridge.

But Brooke has also had a taste of life without Ridge. After he moved out of their home, she assumed that he would return after their issues were sorted out. However, Ridge made his exit permanent when he opted to end their marriage officially. Brooke was in tears at the prospect of life without her husband.

Ridge may point out that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has changed. He has apparently stopped pursuing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and is trying to romance Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) instead. Ridge will be fooled by his son’s ruse, but Brooke may see through Thomas’ ploy.

Brooke has repeatedly stated that Thomas needs psychological help. She feels that Ridge’s son is beyond redemption and that he should commit himself to some serious counseling. But if Ridge can convince her that Thomas is over his worst obsession, she may overlook some of her stepson’s obvious faults. After all, Brooke’s past is also riddled with mistakes.