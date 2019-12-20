Madi Edwards Looks Smoking Hot As She Teases Fans & Tugs At Tiny Bikini

Model Madi Edwards was looking good at the beach in her latest Instagram update. The beauty flaunted her curves in a tiny bikini while teasing her fans with a tug on its strings.

The model’s bikini was bright green with a triangle-style top that accentuated her voluptuous cleavage. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with strings on each side.

Madi’s post consisted of three photos that showed her in various poses on steps that were close to the beach. Other beachgoers could be seen in the background enjoying the weather.

One snap showed Madi sitting up while tugging at the side straps on her bikini bottoms. She looked down as she pulled the strings up to her waist, putting her chiseled abs on display. The beauty looked like she had just returned from a swim, as her hair was tousled and wet.

Another snap captured the model as she leaned back on both of her hands while looking down. The pose showed off not only her thin waistline, but her chest and the curve of her hip.

The remaining picture showed Madi facing the camera as she sat on one hip, leaning on one elbow on a step behind her. She rested her head in her hand as she gazed at something off to the side. She put her long, lean legs on display as she stretched them out. The pose also highlighted her hourglass shape. She looked fresh-faced and makeup free, and her bronze skin looked flawless as she soaked up the sun.

In the caption, she plugged Fankies Bikinis.

Her fans raved over how hot she looked in the skimpy number.

“Wow you are just a exquisite heavenly goddess,” gushed one fan.

“Stunning Madi! Absolutely incredible,” wrote a second follower.

Loading...

“Very amazing pics,” a third admirer said.

“Perfect absolutely breathtaking everytime I swear!!!!” commented a fourth fan.

Madi does have a knack for looking fabulous in everything she wears. She frequently models for PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova and Tiger Mist. Her various modeling gigs give her fans an opportunity to see her in an array of outfits that range from slinky dresses to athletic wear.

It seems one of the beauty’s favorite things to wear is a bikini. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she own several styles of two-piece numbers. Earlier this month, she looked fabulous in a white bikini that showed off her amazing figure.