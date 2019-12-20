‘Brady Bunch’ Star Eve Plumb & Her Husband To Star In New HGTV Show, ‘Generation Renovation’

The former child star lands her own show on HGTV.

Eve Plumb is headed back to HGTV. On the heels of the successful Very Brady Renovation series and holiday special, The Brady Bunch alum will return to TV for a new pilot titled Generation Renovation. But instead of her TV siblings Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland by her side, this new venture will co-star Eve’s husband, Ken Pace.

In a press release posted by Broadway World it is revealed that Eve, 61, and her husband will work with DIY Network star Brett Waterman (Restored) to renovate “dilapidated cabins and cottages that have been in families for generations.”

While most fans know Eve as middle child Jan Brady from the sitcom she starred in as a child, she is actually a painter and an expert home renovator and collector of vintage décor.

In a statement about the show, Eve explained her experience in the home renovation field.

“You know me from TV and film, and, of course, as Jan Brady from The Brady Bunch,” she said. “Most people don’t know that I love older homes, was on a design review board and have redone more than 10 homes of my own over the years.”

Eve noted that she “loved” working on the renovation of the Brady Bunch house for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation. Earlier this year, fans saw the 1970s home used for exterior shots on the classic sitcom as it was overhauled to look exactly like the soundstage the show was taped on 50 years ago.

Eve Plumb also took to Instagram to announce her new HGTV pilot. The former child star posted a picture with her husband as she told fans to tune in to the “fun” show on Christmas Eve.

In the comments section to the post, Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer, who worked with Eve on the original Brady renovation show, expressed excitement for the new series. Other fans wrote that they are so happy to see more of Eve on TV.

In an interview with the New York Post, Eve revealed that the new show came to fruition after she and her husband met with HGTV while she was filming A Very Brady Renovation.

“We were having this great conversation and Ken and I were saying how we renovated this house and this house,” she told the outlet. “That’s sort of how the magic happened. It’s sort of like a dream come true that I never knew I had. I never thought I could get something that could be our own show.”

She also reveals that she does everything from “design stuff” to construction on the new show.

The pilot episode will show the trio restoring a lake cabin in upper New York State that was constructed from a mail-order “Sears Kit House” nearly 100 years ago.

The Generation Renovation pilot will air Tuesday, December 24, at 11 p.m. on HGTV.