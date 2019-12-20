Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Curves In Skintight Bodysuit & High Heels: ‘It’s Pants Off Friday’

Model Rosanna Arkle flaunted her incredible figure on Friday in her latest Instagram post. The beauty had a little fun with her followers as she showed them pictures of her outfit — with and without her shorts.

The Australian bombshell looked stunning a skintight bodysuit, a shredded pair of ripped shorts and a strappy pair of high heels. Rosanna’s bodysuit was a light beige color with long sleeves. The number might have covered her skin, but it was still sexy as it clung to her curves, highlighting her voluptuous chest. The number also had high-cut legs, accentuating her her hourglass shape. Her blue jean shorts were ripped in the front, drawing the eye to her toned legs.

Instead of just posing in the outfit after she was dressed, Rosanna decided to give her fans a peek of what she looked like before she slipped her shorts on. In her “pants off” snap, she posed in front of a large mirror wearing just the bodysuit with a pair of high-heeled, clear booties that laced up the front. She looked incredible as she carried a purse over her shoulder and struck a pose for the camera.

In the other photo, Rossana wore the shorts over the bodysuit. She mussed her hair with one hand while she took the selfie. A little bit more covered up, she looked like she was about to head out the door for a night on the town.

Rosanna wore her long locks down in waves with a side part. Her makeup included dark brows and a matte color on her lips.

In the caption, Rosanna joked about about not wearing her pants — and her fans loved both looks.

Some of her fans played along with her.

“You can do pants off all days! It’s fabulous to see u,” one fan wrote.

“The world approves of pants off Friday,” quipped a second follower.

“Wow you look adorable with your pants off. Really you look fantastic with your pants on,” a third admirer said.

“Now that’s some hotness right there!” said a fourth fan.

The stunner knows to rock just about any look. With her natural good looks and fabulous physique, she looks gorgeous modeling everything from athletic wear to flirty dresses.

A quick glance at her Instagram page suggests that she is fond of bikinis. She also doesn’t mind showing off some skin. Some of her photos are rather risqué, but her fans seem to love her content.