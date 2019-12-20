Christina Aguilera Posts Cheeky Video As Her Dress Pops Open At 39th Birthday Bash

The superstar singer didn't miss a beat as her dress popped open while she partied with friends.

Christina Aguilera turned 39 in style—and with a smile. The pop superstar celebrated her December 18th birthday with a dinner party with friends, and she didn’t let a little wardrobe malfunction spoil her fun.

Days after being photographed in a sparkly red dress for an early birthday celebration, Christina posted a behind the scenes video set at her birthday bash which shows the top of her dress popping open and exposing her left breast.

In the video titled “X-Tina’s Birthday Bash,” Christina is wearing a ruby red Philipp Plein dress with a plunging draped neckline, and she has her hair pulled back in a ponytail, according to Page Six. The Grammy winner is all smiles as she dances her way into the party room filled with lit Christmas trees, pink balloons, and beautifully set tables.

As Christina enters the party room, her low-cut dress pops open and a black pasty on her left breast is exposed. Without missing a beat, the “What a Girl Wants” singer pokes fun at the mishap as she playfully flashes for the camera a second time.

Christina captioned the cheeky video of party highlights by revealing she spent the night salsa dancing and singing with her friends. The singer also told 2020 to “get ready” for her.

The video – which you can see below and contains NSFW language – also includes footage from the bash as Christina greets her guests just after her nip slip. The rest of the video shows the singer partying with her friends, including Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Austin Wilson, per The Sun.

Christina posted a second video to Instagram which showed her making a speech later at the party. The birthday girl captioned the post by reflecting on her amazing year and thanking her guests for their support.

“This year, I have felt more inspired than ever. Getting back to my roots, creating art, and feeling so in tune with myself. I can thank everyone at my dinner for contributing to that in some fashion,” the superstar singer captioned the video. ‘”I feel grateful for the present and looking forward to the future. 2020 is gonna be a big year. Who’s coming with me!?”

Christina Aguilera was just 14 years old when she made her first record. Fans have been following her career for 25 years, and now it sounds like she has big surprises in the works as she heads into the new year, a year that will also see her turning 40.