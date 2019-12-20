‘Umbrella Academy’ Cast Drops ‘Dysfunctional Family’ Christmas Photo On Instagram

The cast of the hit Netflix series Umbrella Academy gave fans a special holiday photo on Thursday night, December 19.

The series’ main cast includes Ellen Page (Vanya Hargreeves), Aiden Gallagher (Number Five), Emily Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), and Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves).

In the photo, Number Five, Luther, Vanya, Allison, Diego, Klaus, and Ben are seen together, posing for a “dysfunctional” family Christmas photo. The siblings wore matching holiday sweaters, except for Number Five, who wore his signature look. In the show, he has the personality of a 60-year-old and seemingly frustrated at being trapped in a child’s body. He may have felt “childish” if he wore a Christmas sweater.

The snapshot was taken in their fictional family home. While Luther, Vanya, and Allison stood up for the picture, Number Five and Diego sat down in the big chairs and Ben and Klaus shared a tiny seat in front.

The cast wished their followers “Happy Holidays” in the caption. Avid fans of the show were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section. While others were not so vocal and just dropped emoji.

“Five refusing to wear a sweater is what I live for,” a fan joked.

“Of course Justin is naughty and Robert is nice, and of course Justin is sitting on his knee,” another viewer added.

“This photo is the best present I could ever ask for,” a third fan wrote.

Another fan also pointed out that it seems “only Klaus likes Christmas.”

Loading...

The latest update was uploaded about 12 hours ago on the show’s official Instagram page that has 1.3 million followers. The recent snap amassed over 242,000 likes and almost 1,600 comments. The photo was also liked by former My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way, who created and wrote the comic book series of the show.

The release of the second season has yet to be confirmed by Netflix. In a post in October, the show’s Instagram account shared an update on the Hargreeves siblings, which was also shared by Netflix. In the snapshot, actors Tom, Emmy, Ethan, Ellen, Robert, David, and Justin were seen huddled together for a family birthday snap.

According to a report by The Buzz Paper, the Netflix original series is returning with its second season around the second half of 2020. As per the same publication, Season 2 wrapped up filming in November and Netflix has already released the announcement trailer of the show via YouTube.