Instagram Model Yaslen Clemente Says She Is ‘Blessed’ In New Revealing Instagram Photos

The blonde bombshell teased her fans on Instagram yet again on Thursday night with a revealing snapshot.

In the first picture, Yaslen posed in front of the camera while eating sushi — right hand up while holding a pair of chopsticks. The fitness model was wearing a tiny pink shirt that said “blessed,” it also had holes in the chest, which showed off the beauty’s perky breasts. A plate of her meal was in front of her, and it looked like she already ate some pieces.

The Latina opted for her signature style minimal makeup, which included defined eyebrows, mascara, and a slick of gloss. She wore her highlighted blonde locks down and had her nails painted in what seemed like a nude color. As for her accessories, Yaslen wore a dainty necklace and a pair of sparkly stud earrings.

The 22-year-old model seemed to enjoy her food, as she happily posed for the camera. Her hand still held the chopsticks with a piece of sushi. Yaslen’s angle in this photo made her cleavage prominent that admirers went wild and took to the comment section to let the model know how “blessed” and beautiful she is.

“WOW!!! I agree, so blessed!” a fan commented.

“Why are you the hottest thing ever?!” an admirer jokingly asked.

“Yes, you are blessed and very beautiful Yaslen, my wonderful friend,” another fan wrote.

“God is BLESSING America every day!!!” a fourth Instagram user added.

The latest Instagram upload was viewed by her 1.1 million followers and amassed more than 35,700 likes and almost 400 comments — a number that is still growing.

Apart from the new share, the model also uploaded a series of Instagram stories and showed off several dresses for an ad. The first number was a sheer white skin-tight dress that was almost see-through. Next up was a sexy royal blue dress that revealed a ton of cleavage. The third clip in the row, Yaslen showed a two-piece ensemble, a black crop top and black joggers, which was paired with black booties. Fourth in the row is another white body-hugging dress, quite formal yet still very sexy.

Yaslen has been known to tease her fans with skin-bearing snapshots that she uploads on her social media page almost daily. On December 19, the blonde beauty stunned her followers with a skin-bearing photo, where she wore a heart-stopping yellow bikini. The shoot was possibly an ad for My Passerella, an online boutique for women’s clothing, accessories, swimwear, and lingerie line in Miami.