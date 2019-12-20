‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Rocks Barely-There Bra On Instagram

Boy Meets World actress-turned porn star, Maitland Ward, shared a sizzling new Instagram selfie with her fans today. She was seen sporting a barely-there bra, along with matching bottoms.

The photo was all about the color red, which was the shade of her ensemble along with the backdrop. The bra was arguably one of the most eye-catching parts of the image, as sit was made up mostly of straps. This meant that much of her chest was left on display. Meanwhile, the bottoms were the same color and also just as strappy. There were three straps on either side of her hips.

Maitland smiled while looking at the phone screen. She wore her hair slicked back into a bun or ponytail. The actress also sported mascara and a dusting of eyeshadow. She popped her left hip and arched her back slightly. Her phone case was yellow with a drawing of a woman’s slender legs. She kept things simple with her accessories, and was seen only sporting a pair of small, hoop earrings.

She appeared to be in a dressing room. The walls were red on all sides, with one wall being decorated with several hooks. Black-and-white stripes could be seen in the area above the door. The area was also well-lit, with bright lights hitting her hair and upper body. A glass shelf could be seen on the right side of the frame.

Fans rushed in to the comments section to leave their thoughts on her look.

“Great choice.. Looks great on you.. Thanks for sharing,” wrote an admirer.

“Would love to find you in those ribbons under my tree this Christmas,” exclaimed a fan.

“I love seeing you in lingerie that’s kind of the same ‘right,'” expressed a follower.

“And lingerie loves you! You look fantastic Maitland!” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the look seemed to be holiday-inspired, with some fans wondering if her lingerie was made up of ribbon. People can only hope for more holiday-themed updates in the coming days.

And this isn’t to mention the update from a week ago, when Maitland was seen rocking a pink bra. She was seen spreading her legs in black, thigh-high boots as she propped herself up with her hands. The bra was a light shade, and had lace edging that decorated her cleavage. She wore her hair down, and glanced up at the camera with a flirty smile on her face. The bed she posed on featured gray-and-yellow designs.