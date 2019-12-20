Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Lingerie: ‘Feeling Extra’

Alexina Graham gave her 675,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a new set of photos that brought some serious heat to her fed.

The duo of sizzling snaps were shared on Thursday, and saw the British bombshell on the set of a professional photo shoot in New York. She posed for the black-and-white photos by sitting on her knees with her legs slightly spread apart, and turned her head over her shoulder to stare at the camera with a sultry gaze. In the caption of her post, Alexina noted that she was “feeling extra” — likely because of the fan that sat somewhere outside of the frame and wildly blew her signature red tresses all around her head.

An entirely blank backdrop provided the background of the sultry double Instagram update, preventing any distraction from Alexina and her flawless display.

Alexina sent pulses racing by rocking a seriously racy set of lingerie that left very little to the imagination. No tag was provided to indicate where they skimpy ensemble was from, however fans could easily assume the pieces were from Victoria’s Secret, as the model is one of the brand’s newest Angels.

The red-headed beauty sported a sexy, underwire style bra that clung tight to her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. A sheer, lace fabric adorned its low-cut neckline, flashing just a hint of cleavage to her audience, who certainly took notice of the NSFW view.

Alexina also rocked a minuscule thong that upped the ante of her look even more. The panties boasted a daringly cheeky cut that exposed the babe’s curvy booty almost in its entirety, as well as her sculpted legs. It also featured a thin, curved waistband that was pulled up high on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

A simple pair of earrings was the only accessory added to the model’s outfit, giving it just the right amount of bling. Meanwhile, her hair was anything but simple, and progressively stood up higher on top of her head in the series of snaps.

As for her makeup, Alexina sported a simple look that included a dark lipstick, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, fans showered the Brit’s new social media upload with love. As of this writing, the skin-baring snaps have earned more than 38,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Alexina’s jaw-dropping display.

“Omg wow, you’re amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexina was “a queen to the fullest.”

“Stunning and very beautiful,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the social media sensation has shown off her killer curves on Instagram. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her impressive physique in another set of intimates — this time in a bright red color that popped against her fair skin. The post also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap over 37,000 likes.