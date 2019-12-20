Krystal Nielson Soaks Up The Rays In A Yellow Bikini

Krystal Nielson shared a new bikini pic with her Instagram fans on Wednesday, one where she was rocking a bright yellow ensemble.

The Bachelor in Paradise star was photographed while sauntering down the beach shoreline. Her bikini top was a bandeau-style with no straps, while her bottoms were tiny and fell low on her waist. The photo captured Krystal mid-smile while glancing down to her right. Her hair was worn down in a casual, side part as she held a straw hat in her left hand, walking with her right foot crossed in front. Her toned body was on full display in the shot, and there was little to distract from her figure, thanks to her lack of accessories.

Behind her, a blue ocean and high-rise buildings were visible. In addition, there was a row of white chairs and umbrellas, as other people could be seen lounging and enjoying the view. The image was taken on a sunny day, although there were plenty of puffy clouds in the sky. A beam of light lit up the right side of the photo.

The shot was geotagged at the Eden Roc in Miami Beach. The stunner has been sharing photos of herself with her husband, Chris Randone, from the hotel since six days ago.

Fans had lots to say about the new update in the comments section.

“Miami looks good on you bby!” exclaimed an admirer.

“My husband and I were staying at this hotel at the same time and saw you guys – wanted to say hi but didn’t want to bother you on your vacation!! Hope you had a great time!!” wrote a follower.

Loading...

“I loved watching your stories from the trip hope chris had the best birthday! Love y’all,” expressed a fan.

“You and Chris are one of my favs from bach franchise!! So authentic. U look amazing but i have a feeling another announcement is coming soon:),” noted a fourth Instagram user, who is seemingly hoping for a baby announcement.

Prior to this, the blonde shared another update where she rocked a bikini. In the video, she gave fans a look at how she prepares for photoshoots. The floral bikini was a white-and-blue number with purple designs that consisted of a strapless top and matching bottoms. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part, adding some waves to her locks to frame her face as she smiled widely throughout the clip.