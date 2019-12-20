‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Husband Cole DeBoer Is Growing A Mullet, Shares His Progress

Chelsea Houska is best known for her stylish fashion choices, and now her husband, Cole DeBoer, is making a fashion statement of his own. Chelsea’s husband is growing a mullet, and she took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to show off his mullet progress.

The couple are in a vehicle and Cole is behind the wheel as Chelsea starts recording him.

“Can we talk about how the mullet is coming in strong, look at that,” Chelsea says.

“Trying to look like Morgan Wallen,” Cole replies, referring to the country singer.

“I’m into it,” Chelsea says and Cole replied, “Me, too” before the video ends.

This is not the first time the mom-of-three has shared that her husband is hoping to have a mullet like the “Whiskey Glasses” singer. Last week, one of Chelsea’s followers tweeted to her about Cole looking like Morgan Wallen, and Chelsea replied, admitting that her husband was trying to grow out his hair like the singer’s.

“Cole will be happy to hear that,” she wrote with an emoji that is laughing so hard it is crying before adding, “He’s been dying for a mullet like his.”

The tweet had 67 likes from Chelsea’s more than 1.9 million followers on the social networking site. A few of Chelsea’s followers chimed in as well.

Cole hasn’t shared any updated photos of his new hair do on his social media, but he did take to Instagram on Thursday to share a new part of his workout. The video showed Cole all bundled up running some cardio in the backyard. He added that it was a “new home gym” addition and that he gets in his cardio by running “back and forth.” The couple live in South Dakota and there is plenty of snow on the ground. Since it is so cold, Cole appears to be wearing a hat so fans are unable to see his hair.

Cole’s mullet isn’t the only style that Chelsea has shared on her Instagram stories recently. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea recently shared a photo of herself rocking a tight red miniskirt and long-sleeved black shirt. The outfit was available at Lauriebelle’s, the boutique that Chelsea has partnered with, but fans hoping to snag the red snakeskin-print skirt were out of luck, as the outfit was sold out.

Chelsea often shares awesome style picks on her Instagram page, and now fans can catch her stories to see how Cole’s mullet is coming along.