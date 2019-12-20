Sofia Vergara Is Allegedly In Talks To Become A New Judge On ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Replacing Gabrielle Union

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara might have her first new gig after her hit sitcom wraps its 11th and final season. The actress is reportedly undergoing talks with NBC executives to replace Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough’s recently vacated judging seats on the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent, reports a source from ET Online.

“AGT and NBC honchos met with Sofia this week to discuss her joining AGT as a judge. Sofia and NBC have always had a great relationship. Sofia is the perfect demographic and has a huge fan base and that’s a big draw for NBC. No deal is set and no decisions have been made.”

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for fans of Sofia. Modern Family will likely air its series finale in May of next year, and that is generally when America’s Got Talent premieres its new seasons. Fans would get back-to-back doses of the hilarious and gorgeous actress on their television screens.

NBC and America’s Got Talent have been in the news quite a bit lately since the firing of Union and Hough. Union has been quite vocal about her alleged poor treatment behind the scenes of the series. The star claims the working environment was toxic and that guest-judge Jay Leno made a racist joke.

The Inquisitr previously reported that NBC launched a full-scale investigation into the many complaints Union made after her firing.

Previous America’s Got Talent judges Sharon Osbourne and Howard Stern have both spoken out in support of Union and given their own two cents about what it was like working as a judge on the NBC talent show.

The Inquisitr reported on both judges’ allegations. Stern blasted Simon Cowell for creating a “boys club” environment, and Osbourne piggybacked off of Stern’s comments.

As for Sofia, she has yet to comment on any of the allegations about her potentially joining the show or about the scandal surrounding Union’s firing. Should she indeed become part of the show moving forward, there is a good chance she will be asked about the previous judges’ statements.

However, as the sources stated above, no final decisions have been made. Another potential factor for Sofia’s hiring could be her paycheck, as she is one of the world’s highest-paid TV stars, according to Forbes. She ranked No. 1 for five years in a row.

If NBC does decide to move forward with hiring her, it likely won’t come cheap. It’s possible Sofia might replace both Hough and Union instead of the network hiring two new judges.