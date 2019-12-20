Filipina Bombshell Kelsey Merritt Rocks A Green Bikini On An Island

Filipina bombshell, Kelsey Merritt, shared a new Instagram update today that showed her soaking up the rays in a green bikini. She posed outside at the beach for the shot.

The swimsuit featured a classic cut, with the straps falling down her upper thighs. She was seen leaning against a palm tree, as her legs looked especially long in the shot. She popped her right foot, and was seen brushing her hair back with her hands. Kelsey wore her hair down, which blew in the wind behind her shoulders. She accessorized with dark sunglasses, and her hoop earrings popped in the shot. Meanwhile, she gave a pout as she seemingly glanced at the camera. She also sported a small, gold charm necklace.

The photo captured not only the stunner from head-to-toe, but also the jaw dropping backdrop. She was seen on a beach with nobody else to be seen, with rows of palm trees and heavy vegetation further away by the shore. The ocean was to her right, and the sky was blue with puffy, low-hanging clouds.

The geotag revealed that she was at the Bayud Boutique Resorts, which is located in the Philippines’ Siargao Island.

Fans gushed about the stunner in the comments section.

“All I want for Christmas is a body like this,” declared an admirer.

Others took note of the geotag.

“Oh myyyyyyyyy. Hope to see you here kelsey,” wrote a follower.

“Enjoy Siargao,” wished a fan.

“I am about to eat my heavy breakfast but I just saw your post and there’s a lot of reflection that comes into my mind like If I’m gonna eat like this I will not be like @kelseymerritt anymore,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

It’s hard to know how much longer the Victoria’s Secret Angel will be in her home country, but she’s been sharing updates from the Philippines since five days ago. It certainly looks like she’s having a good time, and fans can hope for more updates from the tropical destination in the coming days.

Speaking of which, Kelsey recently posted another bikini pic. Except this time, the photo set showed her posing indoors. The photos looked like selfies, as she gave sultry looks in a white bikini top. It featured small cut-outs along her chest and in the front center. She wore her hair down in a middle part, and rocked a charm necklace. The reflection in the door behind her revealed palm trees and blue skies.