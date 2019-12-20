‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Lots Of Skin In A Backless White Dress: ‘Need Somewhere To Go’

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney wowed her 1.1 million followers and celebrity friends on Thursday evening when she shared a photo of herself rocking a sexy white dress with multiple cut-outs.

The blonde bombshell posed in front of a large ornate mirror in an unnamed boutique. Sydney looked right at the camera with her signature sultry gaze. Sydney may be an actress, but she’s posing like a model in her latest Instagram update.

It’s not clear who designed her white dress by the strappy number shows off more skin than it hides. Not only is low-cut in the front, but it is also backless. The hemline only falls to mid-thigh, and it has a high slit on the thigh. Sydney is showing off her back, sides, and her slender legs in the jaw-dropping photograph.

Since Sydney is facing forward, her perky curves and enviable hourglass figure are on display. The gorgeous actress wore her hair down and curled. It doesn’t look like she’s wearing much make-up beyond some blush, lipstick, and eyeliner.

Even though she’s dressed up like she has an event to get to, the actress claimed she needed “somewhere to go” in her caption.

Sydney only posted the new photo of herself a little while ago and yet she already has over 114,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments. Many of Sydney’s celebrity pals have supported her in her likes and comments section.

Sydney’s Euphoria co-star Zendaya commented a string of emoji in praise of her friend.

Riverdale star Madeleine Petsch wrote, “Are you KIDDING me.”

Rico Rodriguez, Emily Tosta, and Lily Kincade also all left compliments on Sydney’s picture.

Outside of her famous friends, Sydney’s legion of fans wasted no time leaving praise for the actress. This is the first time Sydney has posted to Instagram since December 5, so her followers were happy to see a new update.

Loading...

Several of them were so awestruck by the blonde’s beauty they refrained from typing out full sentences and instead left various emoji to signify their love for the stunner. The ones most commonly used in her comments section were heart, heart-eyes, flame, flower, and drooling emoji.

“Are you trying to KILL all of your followers?!” asked one fan.

“[C]all a doctor my heart has STOPPED,” said another admirer.

“you’re so pretty, like since i watched ‘everything sucks,’ ive been obsessed with you,” added a fourth fan.

Everything Sucks is the show Sydney was on before landing Euphoria.