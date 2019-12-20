Jojo Babie Puts On A See-Through Teddy On Instagram

Jojo Babie shared a new, sizzling Instagram update with her 9.2 million fans a day ago, one where she wore a very revealing see-through teddy.

The model was photographed while posing inside a dark hallway. She placed her hand on the white wall beside her, while she held up the teddy with her other hand, its left strap falling down her shoulder. The ensemble was nude-colored and featured sheer lace accents that comprised the bra portion and her midriff. The rest of the lingerie featured nude mesh fabric, as well as a cut that left her hips bare.

Jojo glanced at the camera with a dramatic, pouty expression on her face sporting eye makeup that included dark lashes and liner on her lower lids, along with very glossy lipstick. She parted her lips very slightly, her dark blush peeking through in the shot. She wore her hair in a heavy right part, with her soft waves pulled in front of her right shoulder. Even though her hair cascaded down her body, her chest was still left on display.

As eye-catching as the outfit was, she kept the attention on her curves by forgoing accessories, though her light-colored manicure was also visible. The space behind her was dark, with a white doorway visible on the far right side of the frame.

Fans had tons of compliments for the stunner in the comments section. Many people referred to the flirty captions.

“Trust me when I say, your the only woman I will ever want,” gushed a follower.

“Truth is,,,,,, Jojo,,,, you’re simply beautiful,” wrote an admirer.

Others commented on her look.

“That would be the best lingerie I have seen u in, just amazing,” declared a fan.

“Wow. Your recent photos are getting hotter,” observed a fourth Instagram user.

It’s true that the sensation’s recent updates have been quite revealing, with the shots of her in lingerie and tight workout gear being the most prominent.

Late last week, the bombshell was also photographed while rocking lingerie. This time, though, she sported a bra-and-thong set while decorating her Christmas tree. Jojo kept the holiday theme rolling with her Santa hat, as she posed on her toes with her back facing the camera. She glanced over at the camera with a smile on her face, as she held a couple of ornaments in her hands. The tree behind her was well-decorated and featured a combination of ribbons and globe ornaments.