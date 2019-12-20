Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage In Flirty Selfie Video

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a sultry photo and video of herself in a cropped tank top that showed off her ample chest.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul’s update started with a full-body selfie shot in the mirror of her enormous walk-in closet. She wore a low-cut black crop top that flaunted her toned stomach and showed off her bust. She also wore a long-sleeved, black sweater over the top of the shirt, and it was slightly hanging off her shoulder in an alluring way.

She tugged at the waistband of her pants, which, like the rest of her outfit, was also black. A giant satin pair of lips, racks of color-coordinated clothes, and multiple pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage could be seen in the background.

In the video, Kylie zoomed in on herself in the mirror, giving her 154 million Instagram followers a closer look at her outfit, as well as her cleavage. She posed at different angles in the clip, showing off the full extent of her ensemble. She once again tugged on the waistband of her pants before arching her back and puffing out her chest.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her black hair long and straight, allowing her locks to cascade down her back. Her nails were lacquered with a light pink color.

Kylie used the YearOne filter for both posts, which made her cheeks appear bright pink and deeply flushed. A halo of multi-colored butterflies floated around her head.

“I live in @skims,” she wrote in the video, referring to sister Kim Kardashian’s line of shapewear.

Loading...

Kylie most recently shared an Instagram slideshow of herself in nothing but a tan, strapless bra. Those alluring images, as seen above, showed the billionaire staring at the camera, her buxom bust on full display and taking center stage in the snaps.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie’s ex Travis Scott liked the set of images, which made fans of the couple raise eyebrows and started the rumor mill churning. Travis, of course, is the father of Kylie’s daughter Stormi, but since this double-tap was on a series of photos of just the reality star — and a pretty sexy series of photos, at that — it’s not hard to see why his like left followers wondering.

As of now, Kylie and Travis reportedly plan to spend the holidays together with their daughter, continuing to co-parent as they have been since they called it quits in October.