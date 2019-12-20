Iggy Azalea Sizzles In White Bikini As She Soaks Up Summer Rays Ahead Of Christmas

Iggy Azalea, who is currently on vacation in Bali, wowed her 13.3 million Instagram followers recently as she reclined in a white bikini. In the caption of the image, she commented about the uncharacteristically warm holiday weather as she relaxed in the heat of the summer sun.

While it may be summer in Bali, a sunny Christmas is something that the star is likely used to, considering that she is from Australia. In the Southern Hemisphere, Bali also celebrates Christmas during the summer months. However, for those in the Northern Hemisphere, the chilly weather was likely completely forgotten with the sizzling shot that Iggy posted.

Her toned physique is certainly on display as plenty of skin is shown in the pic. As she reclined on a beach chair, the rapper posed with one arm tucked behind her head, giving her followers just the slightest hint of underboob. The white bikini was a classically cut string top while the briefs were more modest. The bottom half of her bikini also featured gold clips that brought attention to the celebrity’s voluptuous hips.

Wearing a matching white wrap, Iggy’s blond locks are hidden in the snap. She completed her ensemble with large mirror sunglasses, which fans asked about in the comments section.

“Where you get the shades from,” one fan asked.

In less than an hour, Iggy’s Instagram post had amassed 166,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments from her followers. Many of the comments showed fans appreciation for the snap, while others wanted to know where the rapper was during her vacation.

“You’re so tan!” said one follower. “Enjoy your holiday!”

“Where are you,” wrote another.

With Christmas fast approaching, others sent festive messages to the singer.

“Queen,” Rudy Bundini also wrote.

“May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wishing you lots of laughter, health, joy, and happiness. Happy Holidays my friend.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer has been wowing her followers during her vacation to Bali. In recent days, she showed off a teeny-tiny red bikini that showed off plenty of underboob as she posed on a ledge.

Previously, there had been rumors that the celebrity was expecting a child with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, according to Hollywood Life. In fact, these unsubstantiated reports claimed that the singer was six months pregnant. However, the Instagram post of Iggy in her red bikini quickly cast aside these rumors, as does her latest snap.