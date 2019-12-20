‘Teen Mom’ Dad Ryan Edwards Is Reportedly Doing ‘Great’ And Is ‘Sober’ Ahead Of Birth Of Baby Girl

Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards has had some trouble in the past, but according to a new report from The Sun, the Teen Mom OG dad is reportedly doing “well” and is “sober.” Ryan’s dad, Larry, spoke to the site about his son and revealed that Ryan is “doing great.”

“Ryan is doing great. He’s wonderful. No problems at all. Things are going well. He’s sober. He’s staying busy. Mackenzie keeps an eye on him!” Larry explained to the site.

Ryan has had some trouble in the past and has event spent time in both rehab and in jail. The Teen Mom OG dad was released from jail earlier this year after serving 3-months behind bars. Prior to that, he was in rehab and missed the birth of his son, Jagger. However, he will be there for the birth of his daughter who is expected to arrive just after his birthday next month.

Fans of Teen Mom OG may recall that Ryan and his wife Mackenzie Edwards were staying with Ryan’s parents. However, Larry revealed that the two have moved out ahead of the arrival of their baby girl. Ryan’s dad revealed that the couple have bought their own house and that it is located near both Ryan’s parents as well as Mackenzie’s parents.

“They have moved in. The house is halfway between us and her mom and dad,” Larry revealed.

Loading...

Back in 2018, Maci Bookout, who shares a son with Ryan, filed an order of protection against him. Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney is also protected by the order as well as Maci and Taylor’s two children. The protective orders were granted for a period of two years according to the site. Larry opened up about that as well in the recent report.

“As long as everyone behaves themselves then we can forget all about it and go back to being normal,” Larry said.

Mackenzie Edwards announced that she was expecting a baby girl back in July. The news came as a shock to Teen Mom OG fans, especially since Ryan had just recently been released from jail. She took to Instagram to share an ultrasound photo and to announce the gender of the baby that she said was due in January. Since making the announcement, both she and Ryan have remained relatively quiet. Mackenzie has shared a handful of updates to her Instagram stories over the past couple months, but hasn’t shared too much information about her pregnancy.