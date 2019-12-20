Cosplay Model Erica Fett Teases Incredible Cleavage In Tartan Dress

The cosplayer looked stunning in her festive photoshoot.

On Wednesday, December 18, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of festive, flirty photos with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The snaps show the 32-year-old posing in front of a relatively small Christmas tree, surrounded by a variety of wrapped presents. The stunner sizzled in an unbuttoned tartan dress from the clothing brand Hearts and Found. The plunging ensemble put Erica’s ample cleavage partially on display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her black bra. The Instagram influencer accessorized the festive look with a pair of nude heels, a statement ring, and her signature hoop nose ring.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves, adding to the glamour of the photo. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and red lipstick.

Throughout the photo shoot, the social media sensation changed up her poses and expression. The first image consists of Erica sitting on the wood floor, gazing into the camera and flashing her beautiful smile. In the following photo, the model is seen perched on a white chair. She turned her head to the side and held her hands together in her lap.

In the caption, the cosplayer implored fans to let her know which of the two images they preferred. She also provided an additional advertisement for Hearts and Found by stating that she adored her dress.

Erica’s followers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“Wow both are amazing but if I had to pick one out it would be number 2,” wrote one commenter.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You are gorgeous!!!!!!!” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are charming, you have a breathtaking beauty you are fantastic @ericafett,” added a different devotee.

“I love your beauty, you are very pretty,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The model graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 29,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Erica has a tendency to post tantalizing photos of herself on social media. Recently, she drove her followers wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a revealing green bikini with gold chain detailing. That provocative post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.